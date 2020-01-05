 
       
News » Religion » China

China tightens its grip on religion

New measures aim to ensure religious groups implement total submission to the Chinese Communist Party
China tightens its grip on religion

Chinese worshipers attend a Christmas Mass at Xishiku Cathedral in Beijing on Dec. 24. (Photo: Noel Celis/AFP)

ucanews reporter, Hong Kong
China
January 3, 2020
China is to ramp up its control of religion with tough new rules to regulate religious activities.

New administrative measures will come into force on Feb. 1 for any religious groups operating in China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Dec. 30.

Two years after the 2018 revised Regulations on Religious Affairs were introduced, the new Administrative Measures for Religious Groups have been approved.

The measures comprise six chapters and 41 articles dealing with the organization, functions, offices, supervision, projects and economic administration of communities and groups at both national and local level.

Every aspect of religious activities, including formation, gatherings and daily projects, must be approved by the government’s religious affairs department.

The new rules require religious personnel to support, promote and implement total submission to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) among all members of their communities.

Article 5 reads that “religious organizations must adhere to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, observe the constitution, laws, regulations, ordinances and policies, adhere to the principle of independence and self-government, adhere to the directives on religions in China, implementing the values of socialism …”

Article 17 states that “religious organizations must spread the principles and policies of the Chinese Communist Party, as well as national laws, regulations, rules to religious personnel and religious citizens, educating religious personnel and religious citizens to support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, supporting the socialist system, adhering to and following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics …”

According to Article 25, “the religious affairs department of the people’s government shall perform the duties of a competent business unit and guide and manage the following affairs of religious groups in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and rules of the state.”

Articles 26 and 27 list the matters that should be reported to, and approved by, the authorities before being carried out by religious organizations. The long list includes appointment of officers in the religious community, organizing conferences, solving “contradictions and disputes in the group” and so on.

Article 32 rules that religious groups must establish a learning system and organize their staff to learn from the major decision-making arrangements of the Chinese Communist Party, national policies and regulations, “excellent Chinese traditional culture and religious knowledge.”

Article 34 covers all matters involving money and finances. In practice, every significant move by a religious community should be submitted to authorities and carried out only if approved.

“Without the approval of the religious affairs department of the people’s government, or registration with the civil affairs department of the people’s government, no activities can be carried out in the name of religious groups,” the document states.

If enforced, Article 34 will halt the activities of house churches, dissident Catholic communities and other unregistered religious bodies.

While it is not new for Beijing to insist that religious groups promote socialism through their leadership and activities, the latest measures give the government a legal tool to tighten controls on religion.

Sign up to receive UCAN Daily Full Bulletin
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter
A Chinese Catholic priest told AsiaNews: "In practice, your religion no longer matters, if you are Buddhist, or Taoist, or Muslim or Christian: the only religion allowed is faith in the Chinese Communist Party."

Related Reports
Xi takes charge in China, religion in his sights
China's internet rules 'will strangle religion'
China called out for its 'extreme hostility' to religion
Latest News
Feature film honors Italian missionary to Bangladesh

Italian-Bangladeshi production chronicles the remarkable life and work of Father Marino Rigon

Myanmar bishop calls for talks as fighting rages in Rakhine

Prelate says extreme nationalism is exacerbating a volatile situation among the state’s ethnic groups

Indonesian priest under fire for insulting Papuans

Catholics say Jesuit's Christmas Eve sermon looked down on Papuans as being stupid and primitive

Vietnamese migrants stimulated to spread the word

Evangelization involves not only clergy and religious but also laypeople who can promote Christian values

More Filipinos expected at this year's Black Nazarene event

Prediction based on numbers attending preliminary events ahead of the main procession

Church saddened by infant deaths at Indian state hospitals

Negligence of health departments blamed for 240 deaths in Rajasthan and Gujarat in December

Philippine bishops praise court rejection of same-sex marriage

But legislators can still legalize such unions despite Supreme Court rebuffal, priest warns

Bible and the Indian Constitution are skeptical of worldly power

The difference lies in the clear biblical recognition that legislation alone will not transform the world

From Our Partner
La Croix International
Chilean rioters set ablaze church dedicated to the national police
Young Ukraine Orthodox Church faces some old problems
Martyrs are dead, long live martyrs
Pope to healthcare workers: No compromise on euthanasia
Christian leaders react over Iran-US conflict
Make a difference!
We work tirelessly each day to support the mission
of the Church by giving voice to the voiceless.
Your donation will add volume to our effort.
Or choose your own donation amount


Back to top
News
Features
Commentary
Series
Voiceless of Asia
Social Justice
Church & Society
Make a donation
About us
Contact us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2020, UCA News All rights reserved.
© Copyright 2020, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved
Expect for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance.
No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
Follow us:
About us
Contact us
Mission & Philosopy
Products & Services
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy